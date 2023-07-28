LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some big names are going toe-to-toe this weekend for the annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament in Louisville.
Celebrities like local rapper Jack Harlow, hip-hop group The Homies, football star Chris Redman and more will all take part in the big game at Jim Patterson Baseball Stadium on South 3rd Street.
This is the fourth year for the annual event.
Gates open at 1 p.m., and the game is set to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased by clicking here.
Proceeds will be donated to Sowing Seeds with Faith and Harmony Home Family Resource Center to help families in need.
