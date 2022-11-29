LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers with Kosair Charities got some gift wrapping help from the mother of Louisville rapper Jack Harlow on Giving Tuesday.
Volunteers spent several hours at Kosair Charities Sam Swope Center on Eastern Parkway wrapping presents for an upcoming Christmas party. Volunteers say they feel compelled to give back to the community, especially children, during this time of year.
Although she wasn't there on Tuesday, Jack Harlow's mom, Maggie Harlow -- aka "Mama Harlow" gave volunteers some pointers on how to (w)rap. She said when Jack was young, he had absolutely no wrapping skills.
"The child simply could not wrap," she said, adding that, "it may have been my hardest job as a mom but I love my son and I refused to give up. He eventually got pretty good at wrapping," Mama Harlow said in a video.
She then helped other volunteers wrap the 2,000 presents that will be given to kids at the annual Christmas party on Dec. 4.
Some of the gift wrappers say they've been volunteering with the charity for years. Kosair Charities welcomes volunteers and donations on Giving Tuesday -- and every day. The children helped by the charity will benefit all year long from donations to fund medical treatment, equipment and therapies.
Volunteers like Marla Zimmerman say the smiles on children's faces when they unwrap the gifts makes it all worthwhile.
"I think about how happy they'll be and how nice it is to have a special activity for the kids and get gifts for Christmas," she said.
The volunteers worked hard and made great progress, so it looks like all the gifts will be wrapped and ready for Sunday's Christmas party.
