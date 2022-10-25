LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million.
The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4.
According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least $680 million. The cash option would be $326.1 million.
There are nine ways to win the Powerball:
- Match 5 + Powerball = $680 million jackpot
- Match 5 + No Match = $1,000,000
- Match 4 + Powerball = $50,000
- Match 4 + No Match = $100
- Match 3 + Powerball = $100
- Match 3 + No Match = $7
- Match 2 + Powerball = $7
- Match 1 + Powerball = $4
- No Match + Powerball = $4
