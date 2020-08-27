LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected drug dealer police say had ties to the Breonna Taylor shooting case was arrested in Louisville on Thursday morning.
According to the Louisville Metro Corrections online records, 30-year-old Jamarcus Cordell Glover was booked just after 11:30 a.m.
Glover was a fugitive, according to online records, who was wanted on drug charges, including complicity to trafficking in cocaine and marijuana, as well as complicity to possession of heroin and cocaine.
Glover had been released on bail, but after a judge increased his bond to $50,000 cash on July 21, he failed to post the new bond within the required three days.
Police raided Glover's home in March, the same night they raided Breonna Taylor's home. Taylor, a Black woman, died after she was shot by police several times. Her shooting has drawn national scrutiny and protests throughout the country.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has told police he thought they were being robbed and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting one in the leg. An attempted murder charge against him was dismissed.
LMPD Detective Joshua Jaynes, who applied for the warrant for Taylor's residence, said Glover, a suspected drug dealer, made "frequent trips" to Taylor's home and had been receiving packages there. Jaynes wrote that he believed Glover may be "keeping narcotics and/or proceeds from the sale of narcotics" at Taylor's apartment.
Police also claimed that a U.S. postal inspector "verified" that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor's home. However, Louisville inspector Tony Gooden said LMPD did not ask his office to conduct that surveillance, but a different law enforcement agency previously did.
Gooden has declined to identify the agency but said the local office concluded no potentially suspicious mail was being sent to Taylor's apartment.
Nothing illegal was found in the residence.
Glover remains in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 bond, according to court documents.
