LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Det. Joshua Jaynes, who applied for a "no-knock" search warrant for Breonna Taylor's apartment, has been reassigned amid questions about how and why the warrant was approved, Louisville Police Chief Rob Schroeder said Wednesday.
The matter also has been referred to the FBI, he said. The federal agency has been investigating the Taylor shooting.
Speaking at Central Park with Mayor Greg Fischer, Schroeder said one of the questions came from a Louisville postal inspector who told WDRB News last month that no suspicious packages were being sent to Taylor's apartment -- a main justification police used for the warrant.
He said Taylor's family, their lawyers and others also have scrutinized the warrant, which Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw signed on March 12. Undercover narcotics officers executed the warrant early the next day, killing Taylor after police say they were fired at by Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, who has claimed he thought officers were breaking in and shot in self-defense.
"This is all part of the process of getting to the truth of what happened that night and leading up to that night," Schroeder said. "I recognize the process takes longer than we all would want, but it's what must be done to ensure a thorough and fair investigation for everybody involved."
There is no body camera footage of the raid; police, Walker and neighbors have differing accounts about whether police knocked and identified themselves.
Taylor and her apartment were listed on the search warrant affidavit police brought before Shaw. Jaynes wrote that a suspected drug dealer, Jamarcus Glover, made "frequent trips" to Taylor's home and had been receiving packages there.
The warrant said Glover used Taylor's address as his home address, and that police saw him pick up a package there in January before driving to a "known drug house."
Jaynes wrote that he believed Glover may be "keeping narcotics and/or proceeds from the sale of narcotics" at Taylor's apartment.
The warrant on Taylor's home indicated police were looking for drugs, money, weapons, "paperwork that may be a record of narcotic sales" and any electronic records that may be evidence of drug trafficking.
Police also claimed that a U.S. postal inspector "verified" that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor's home. But Louisville inspector Tony Gooden, said the Louisville police did not ask his office to conduct that surveillance, but a different law enforcement agency previously did.
He has declined to identify the agency, but said the local office concluded no potentially suspicious mail was being sent to Taylor's apartment.
Gooden also said it would be unusual for another postal inspection office to conduct an investigation in Louisville without notifying local officials.
Nothing illegal was found in Taylor's home after her death.
