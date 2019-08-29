LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School bus driver was assaulted on the ride home from Eastern High School on Tuesday, according to the district's bus union.
President John Stovall said two female students were fighting on the bus, and the driver tried to separate the girls. One of the girls then got off the bus at an earlier stop. At the next stop, Stovall said the girl's brother got on the bus and assaulted the bus driver. Stovall said the driver defended himself.
Then, outside the bus, stovall said the girl's father joined her brother in assaulting the bus driver.
Stovall said the driver has broken teeth, a possible broken nose and jaw, a concussion and back injuries. He said the driver is going to see an oral surgeon.
The driver finished the route and was then rushed to the hospital. A police report was also filed. JCPS hasn't replied to a request for comment.
