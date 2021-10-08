LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS coaches say they're "all in" on the school district's new test-to-play requirement.
The Academy @ Shawnee football team lost three weeks of games this year because of last-minute COVID-19 cancellations.
In one case, the team was on the bus when they learned they'd have to turn around and go home.
Vernon Gibson, Shawnee's head coach, says weekly COVID-19 tests will help reduce those kinds of disappointments for winter sports' student athletes.
"That way you know where you stand, you'll know before the game starts if we've got to shut down or not, because waiting until the day of, an hour before the game, hey that hurts, that hurts a lot," Gibson said.
Gibson says test-to-play will help teams, whether they're in season or not.
Football workouts begin in January, and he wants his players healthy so they can train in the offseason.
