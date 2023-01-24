LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired near a Louisville elementary put the school on heightened security, as students were ending the day on Tuesday.
A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB News that Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary was never on lockdown and was given an all clear. He said the shots were reported in the area of nearby City View Apartments.
A WDRB photojournalist saw police cars near the school, which is across the street from Central High School.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson confirms that a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street is under investigation, but said more information will be provided later.
