LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands more children in Louisville are now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.
Jefferson County Public Schools said its vaccination clinics this past weekend gave out more than 3,000 second doses of the vaccine to children. With nearly 400 adult doses also vaccinated at the clinics, 3,507 vaccines were administered in total.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently allows 5- to 11-year-old kids to get the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials said it's about 91% effective in preventing severe illness in children. Clinical trials have showed no serious side effects.
