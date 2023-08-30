LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools are back in session and that means the rise in illnesses like the flu and COVID-19.
Jefferson County Public Schools said it expects to see a rise in COVID-19 cases in schools across the city, and is offering testing for students.
JCPS said its nurses can do COVID-19 testing for students if parents give consent.
There's also free home tests available for students, staff and families.
If you want home COVID-19 tests, the JCPS insider family update email that was sent to families on Wednesday has a link.
