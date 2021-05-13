LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the school year winding down, summer camps are getting ready to start up, and Jefferson County Public Schools is ready to welcome thousands of students.
The district is offering families free transportation this summer and inviting any student to sign up.
"Now, we have the opportunity to come back together, in-person, and we want to bring thousands of students together," JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said. "This will be a really important summer, in terms of learning. We know it's been a challenging year."
This year, the district's summer learning will be more accessible than ever, opening sites at over 100 locations across the community. JCPS is expanding its Backpack League for grades 1-12, specialized camps based on activities and interests, "Ready for K" camp for incoming kindergartners and a new camp for 3-year-olds with a focus on social-emotional learning.
"This is definitely going to feel much more like a camp. This going to be exciting. It will be fun," said Murphy, adding that camps will be more interactive and not structured like a traditional school day. "They can have hands-on projects and physical activity. It is not going to feel like school, but there will be plenty of learning taking place."
JCPS is collaborating with Evolve502 and opening summer camp sites at its community NTI hubs and inside schools. The district already reached out to students who could benefit from summer learning, and now encourage any student to sign up.
"We've now opened it up for all of our families, so this is a great opportunity for all of our students," Murphy said.
For more information on camp offerings and a link to register, click here.
Families can opt in for transportation when they sign up. The camps run between June 21 and July 30.
