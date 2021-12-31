LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a critical need for substitute teachers when students return after winter break in Jefferson County Public Schools.
Starting Tuesday, certified substitute teachers can receive bonuses up to $500 or $1,000, depending on the school. Subs can receive a $1,000 critical needs stipend for every 20 consecutive days they work in critical needs schools.
This list obtained by WDRB News shows those schools include: Crosby Middle School, Fern Creek High School and Kammerer Middle School, as well as several other schools.
The Jefferson County Teachers Association, the union that represents teachers, said COVID-19 is playing a role in worker shortage.
"We've got vacancies. We've got people needing to quarantine. And so that means there aren't enough subs," JCTA Vice President Tammy Berlin said. "And teachers are having to cover each others' classes, and that ruins the opportunity for social distancing if you've got to combine classes. And also, it adds to stress, burnout and all of those things, those factors are working against the district as well."
The district wasn't available for comment.
The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the stipends through the end of the school year.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.