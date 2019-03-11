LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will close Tuesday due to teacher shortages as local educators continue protesting at the Capitol.
JCPS made the call around 10 p.m. Monday, saying that about one-third of teachers had said they'd be absent.
Tuesday will mark the fourth work stoppage at JCPS in less than two weeks. Teachers have voiced opposition to three bills before the General Assembly, notably one that would legalize tax credits for donors to groups that award private-school scholarships.
JCPS and the Jefferson County Teachers Association had offered an agreement that would allow schools to send three teachers to Frankfort on a rotational basis for the four remaining days of the legislative session.
Ivonne Rovira, an administrator in the grassroots Facebook group JCPS Leads, predicted Monday that teachers would call out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The House and Senate will be in session through Thursday and return for the final day of session March 28 following the veto recess.
JCPS will rescheduled the ACT test that was to be taken Tuesday to April 24. Below are the Bus Stop Cafe routes for Tuesday:
- Holiday Park, 11-1:30 a.m.
- Barrington Pointe, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Ramser Court Apts., 12:45-1:30 p.m.
- Watterson Lakeview Apts., 1:45-2:15 p.m.
- Derby Estates, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
- Petersburg Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Carpenter Arms Apts., 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Partridge Pointe Apts., 1–1:30 p.m.
And the below schools will be open from 12-2 p.m. for any child under the age of 18 for a free lunch:
- Frayser Elementary, 1230 Larchmont Ave.
- Watson Lane Elementary, 7201 Watson Ln.
- Luhr Elementary, 6900 Fegenbush Ln.
- Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
- Portland Elementary, 3410 Northwestern Pkwy.
- Westport Middle, 8100 Westport Rd.
- Seneca High, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
- Chancey Elementary, 4301 Murphy Ln.
- Engelhard Elementary, 1004 South First St.
- St. Matthews Elementary, 601 Browns Ln.
- Layne Elementary, 9831 East Ave.
