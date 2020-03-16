LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of empty cafeterias across Jefferson County aren't stopping the state's largest school district from getting food to its students.
Employees at Jefferson County Public Schools were working hard Monday morning to prepare meals. Rangeland Elementary School is just one of 45 locations where breakfast and lunch will be provided for students. Families can simply arrive with their children and pick up meals, no questions asked.
The plan was put in place after JCPS and many other Kentucky districts closed because of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns. Many of those districts are closed through at least April 3, leaving thousands of students without the school-provided meals that they regularly depend on.
Well over half of JCPS students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. As a result, the district wanted to ensure those kids don't miss out on a meal during the shutdown.
While stores and your home pantry might be running low on food, officials want parents to know the district has plenty for its children.
"While you may not have plenty of food right now at home, your kids can get a nutritious meal from JCPS," said Mark Hebert, a spokesman for JCPS. "All you gotta do is show up and get it. I mean, we have things like milk, applesauce, fruits -- those kinds of things -- that we may get in short supply of, on down the road."
Through the program, anyone 18 and younger is able to get pre-prepared breakfasts and lunches for the next three weeks.
Meals are handed out Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The district says nutritional staff is working around the clock to make sure the meals are prepared and they want families to take advantage of the program.
Below is a full list of locations and meal service times:
Brandeis Elementary: 2817 West Kentucky Street, 40211, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Breck-Frank Elementary: 1351 Payne Street, 40206, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Camp Taylor Elementary: 1446 Belmar Drive, 40213, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carter Elementary: 3600 Bohne Avenue, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chancey Elementary: 4301 Murphy Lane, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Conway Elementary: 6300 Terry Road, 40258, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coral Ridge Elementary: 10608 National Turnpike, 40118, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Crums Lane Elementary: 3212 South Crums Lane, 40216, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Doss High School: 7601 St. Andrews Church Road, 40214, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Engelhard Elementary School: 1004 South 1st Street, 40203, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fairdale High School: 1001 Fairdale Road, 40118, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fern Creek Elementary: 8815 Ferndale Road, 40291, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Frayser Elementary: 1230 Larchmont Avenue, 40215, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary: 5801 Greenwood Road, 40258, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hazelwood Elementary: 1325 Bluegrass Avenue, 40215, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Indian Trail Elementary: 3709 East Indian Trail, 40213, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jacob Elementary: 3701 East Wheatmore Drive, 40215, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jeffersontown Elementary: 3610 Cedarwood Way, 40299, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Layne Elementary: 9831 East Avenue, 40272, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Luhr Elementary: 6900 Fegenbush Lane, 40228, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Maupin Elementary: 1312 Catalpa Street, 40211, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
McFerran Elementary: 1900 S. 7th Street, 40208, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Middletown Elementary: 218 North Madison Avenue, 40243, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Portland Elementary: 3410 Northwestern Parkway, 40212, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rangeland Elementary: 1701 Rangeland Road, 40219, 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
Roosevelt Perry Elementary: 1615 West Broadway, 40219, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Seneca High School: 3510 Goldsmith Lane, 40220, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shawnee High School: 4001 Herman Street, 40212, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shelby Elementary School: 735 Ziegler Street, 40217, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Southern High School: 8620 Preston Highway, 40219, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Matthews Elementary: 601 Browns Lane, 40207, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Valley High School: 10200 Dixie Highway, 40272, 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
Watson Lane Elementary: 7201 Watson Lane, 40272, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Watterson Elementary: 3900 Breckenridge Lane, 40218, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Western Middle School: 2201 West Main Street, 40212, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Westport Middle School: 8100 Westport Road, 40242, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wheatley Elementary School: 1107 South 17th Street, 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
Below is a list of mobile sites also offering the meals:
Holiday Park: 8219 Minors Lane, 40219, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Barrington Pointe: 1321 Glengarry Drive, 40118, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Shively Apartments: 3105 Clinton Place, 40216, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Watterson Lakeview Apartments: 3703 West Wheatmore Drive, 40215, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Derby Estates: 5319 Rangeland Road, 40219, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Petersburg Park: 5008 East Indian Trail, 40218, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Carpenter Arms Apartments: 3524 Georgetown Circle, 40215, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Partridge Pointe Apartments: 3701 Dena Street, 40215, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.