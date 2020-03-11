JCPS remains open, but preparations underway if coronavirus closure necessary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson County Public Schools will remain open, but Superintendent Marty Pollio said Wednesday that schools will be prepared to close on short notice as COVID-19 spreads through the state, per Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation.
Pollio joined Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Metro Hall to discuss COVID-19 in Louisville.
"At this time learning will continue in our buildings, and JCPS will remain open," Pollio said. "But there was a clear message from the governor that schools should begin to prepare for that possibility in the very near future."
Pollio joined superintendents from around the state on a conference call with Beshear on Wednesday afternoon. Beshear said Wednesday morning he is not yet recommending that schools suspend classes but said districts should be prepared to close them with as little as 72 hours notice if necessary.
Beshear said such a recommendation could come "as early as Monday" during the conference call, according to Toni Konz Tatman, interim communications director for KDE.
"Ultimately it will be up to each superintendent when we make that call," she quoted Beshear as saying in a social media post. "... We need to be able to have the speed, if we reach this point, to be able to do it."
Only Harrison County Schools, a district of fewer than 3,000 students, has been closed this week as the first positive COVID-19 case in Kentucky was confirmed in that area.
Since then, four additional Harrison County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The county's five cases was the most in the state as of Wednesday morning.
Pollio said during Wednesday's news conference that JCPS students and staff will be prohibited from out-of-state travel until further notice and that the district's nutrition services office is working on a plan to provide meals for students if schools are closed.
The district is also developing supplemental learning materials for students at all grade levels to take home in case schools are closed, Pollio said. Those resources will be available online and in hard copies, he said.
"We will be distributing those to students as soon as we are informed of any recommendation for closure," Pollio said.
The University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University and Bellarmine University said Wednesday they will suspend classroom instruction and move classes to strictly online starting later this month and into early April in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Kentucky Department of Education is allowing districts to apply for the state's non-traditional instruction program for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
That program allows students to learn remotely and gives schools 10 emergency days for such instruction. Kevin Brown, interim education commissioner, said in a statement that he will ask the Kentucky Board of Education for a blanket waiver to speed up the application process during the board's March 18 meeting.
Eighty-three of the state's 172 school districts participate in the program, including Harrison County Schools. JCPS is not a participant in the state's NTI program.
Eight people have been confirmed with the coronavirus in Kentucky. Five of those are located in Harrison County, two are in Fayette County, and one is in Jefferson County.
Fischer said Wednesday that the Louisville patient, a 69-year-old man, has been sent home from the hospital to continue his isolation at home after his condition has improved.
Fifty-four people have been tested for the virus as of 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Beshear outlined a total of eight things that have been done or should be done to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in a news release Wednesday afternoon:
- Instructed school districts to be prepared to close on short notice, as short as 72 hours.
- Closed all state prisons to visitors.
- Encouraged every individual in Kentucky, in particular those over 60 and those with chronic medical conditions, to do what they can to avoid large gatherings and minimize time in groups and public spaces.
- Canceled the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast out of an abundance of caution.
- Asked places of worship to cancel services temporarily due to the proximity.
- Suspended out-of-state travel for state employees.
- Urged more businesses to allow employees to tele-commute and to provide paid sick leave.
- Asked people to spread out in meeting and work spaces by increasing distance between seats and taking other similar actions.
The state has implemented a coronavirus information hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
