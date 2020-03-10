LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Kentucky residents with the virus to eight.
The news was announced by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during a press conference late Tuesday afternoon.
Both of the new cases were based in Harrison County, Kentucky. They include a 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They are both isolated at home, according to Beshear.
The two new positives came after 20 people who were symptomatic were tested Tuesday. Beshear said that, thus far, that is the largest number of tests conducted in the state on a single day.
"It's critical that we know that we will have more positive tests as we move forward, but that's to be expected," Beshear said.
The state has also implemented a coronavirus information hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Earlier Tuesday, Beshear announced significant new measures the state is taking Tuesday morning to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus -- including restricting access to at-risk seniors.
The breakdown of the eight patients is as follows:
- 5 in Harrison County, including a 27-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman, 68-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
- 2 in Fayette County, including a 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old man.
- 1 in Jefferson County, a 69-year-old man.
"That number is expected to grow," Beshear said. "We expect to see more cases. We are prepared to see more cases."
In a move to curb the spread, Beshear announced that the state would be restricting access to seniors in long-care facilities run by the state.
"Part of what we’re announcing today is that we are restricting visitors to our long-term care facilities -- and that includes the ones with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services," said Eric Freelander of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "Our immediate care facilities. Our nursing facilities. We are asking people not to visit. If it's an end-of-life situation, obviously that’s different."
Beshear said the decision was made after officials reviewed the situation in Seattle, where the virus spread through long-term care facilities.
"We have advised and recommended that nursing homes and long-term care facilities restrict visitors and adopt policies to protect those individuals," Beshear said, adding that, "we're going to recommend some stronger guidance today on that."
"For facilities that we run -- or are a part of -- this is gonna happen," he said.
Beshear acknowledged the concerns this may cause loved ones of seniors in such facilities, but added that "we are doing everything we can to protect that loved one."
"We may reach a point where it is very difficult to see a loved one in those facilities," he added.
At the same time, Beshear urged that the public remain calm. By contrast, he said, as of this Tuesday, there had been 85 deaths -- including four children -- due to the flu virus.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to hold a news conference updating the situation in Louisville at 11:45 a.m. today.
RELATED: Coronavirus, flu or allergies?
Harrison County officials said the patients within the county included an employee at a Walmart in Cynthiana. Six Walmart employees are in isolation but are currently not showing any symptoms of the virus. Officials said the first two Harrison County patients are linked, but have not said how.
"We have been communicating with our associates, stressing the importance of staying home if they are not feeling well and encouraging our associates to seek medical care immediately if they have any signs or symptoms," Walmart said, in a statement. "We are also monitoring this situation closely with the support of our Emergency Operations Center and health officials, ready to assist our associates. Rest assured, we will continue to take any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers."
Beshear said the virus seems to be spreading person-to-person, otherwise known as "community spreading."
On Monday, Gov. Beshear reminded the public not to panic and said, "We are ready for it."
Beshear said he will sign an executive order waiving copays, deductibles, cost sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees. The governor also said he would remove impediments, such as prior authorization, that would block someone from getting tested or treated for the virus under Medicaid.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Anyone with questions can call the COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.
Related Stories:
- Jefferson County's first coronavirus patient is being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- VIDEO | Kentucky governor issues recommendations for Harrison County to prevent spread of coronavirus
- Kentucky town home to state's first coronavirus case trying not to panic
- Kentucky hospital says state's first coronavirus patient did not meet criteria for testing twice
- EPA releases list of recommended disinfectants to use against coronavirus
- Kentucky governor confirms first case of coronavirus
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.