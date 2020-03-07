FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference Saturday, issuing several guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus following Friday's first confirmed case in Kentucky.
Kentucky is currently under a state of emergency with more coronavirus cases expected. Officials says the first patient is from Harrison County.
At a news conference Saturday afternoon in Frankfort, Governor Beshear recommended that Harrison County Public Schools close for at least part of the week.
Beshear said more cases are anticipated in Kentucky and Harrison County, whose county seat is Cynthiana. Kentucky has all the coronavirus test kits it needs at this time, the governor said.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, four coronavirus samples that were tested came back negative and there are no new cases statewide.
Nursing homes are encouraged to close to visitors for the week. The governor is also urging people to distance themselves socially and delay public gatherings. He urged employers to be flexible with their employees' sick days. Businesses are not advised to close.
The CDC has also issued new guidelines. Anyone over the age of 60 or people who have health conditions should avoid public gatherings.
Wearing a mask is not recommended by the CDC. Health officials says a mask has not been proven to prevent the spread. Instead, everyone is encouraged to practice good hygiene and wash hands well.
The governor said the threat to Kentuckiana is still low.
"Now is not the time to panic. We are prepared for this," Governor Beshear said. "We are going to get through this, and we are going to get through this together."
The state also has a new hotline number to call with coronavirus questions: 1-800-722-5725.
The first coronavirus patient was first treated at Harrison Memorial Hospital. The person is at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington, is being treated in isolation and improving.
Public health professionals are looking to see if or where this person may have traveled.
Lexington's mayor, Harrison County judge-executive, Cynthiana's mayor and representatives for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, University of Kentucky and WEDCO District Health Department's director were all in attendance.
According to Governor Beshear, Kentucky's Department for Public Health has tested ten people for the coronavirus at the state lab. The nine other cases were negative.
The governor has declared a state of emergency to ensure all state entities have the necessary resources to respond. The declaration sets up a central, coordinated response, he said including the use of the Kentucky National Guard, if necessary.
Beshear has urged people to take precautionary steps to protect the health of themselves and those around them. That includes washing hands thoroughly, staying home when sick, covering coughs or sneezes and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
People should engage in “social distancing" — trying to stay about six feet away (about 1.8 meters) from someone else, Beshear said.
“If you are sick anywhere in Kentucky, but especially in Harrison County, do not go to work,” Beshear said.
