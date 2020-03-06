LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday the state confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and he declared a public health emergency.
The patient, a man who lives in Marion County, had recently traveled to Boston and had contact with individuals at an event where positive cases had been identified, officials said.
“Today just serves as yet another reminder of the importance to stay informed and prepared as you carry on with your daily lives,” Holcomb said at press conference in Indianapolis.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state's health commissioner, stressed that the infection is "an isolated case at this time" and said, "There is no ongoing risk to the public" because the man is in isolation.
She said, however, that Indiana expects "other cases (of COVID-19) in the future."
The man was tested at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, and officials said they are confident that the man did not transmit the virus to health care workers.
"The patient and the hospital did everything possible to limit the risk of exposure to other individuals," Box said at the news conference.
The man called the state health department, reporting symptoms of a sore throat, low-grade fever and cough, and was told to go to Community North.
The hospital was notified in advance of his arrival about 11:30 pm on Thursday. He stayed in his car until healthcare workers who donned protective gear could take him to an isolated room with negative air flow, officials said.
The individual, who officials described as healthy, was reported to be in stable condition and "in self-isolation" outside the hospital. Officials wouldn't say where.
"The patient will remain in isolation for 14 days and will not be released until specimens taken two consecutive days at the end of that period test negative for COVID-19," Holcomb's office said in a news release.
The virus that originated Wuhan, China, has been confirmed in 14 other U.S. states, with Tennessee reporting a case Thursday. Kentucky has not had a confirmed case.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention maintains a state-by-state list here, although as of Friday morning it had not been updated to reflect the Tennessee case.
According to the Indiana health department, human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and
- Rarely, fecal contamination.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Officials stressed that facemasks are not effective for preventing infection and should be worn only be people who are already infected.