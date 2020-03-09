CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WDRB) -- The small town of Cynthiana became Ground Zero for coronavirus in Kentucky when two cases were reported over the weekend.
The first person who tested positive works at Walmart, the community's largest grocery store. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the news during a Monday morning news conference in Frankfort.
Nothing appeared unusual at the Cynthiana Walmart on Monday afternoon, though shopper Rosanne Hampton said the store is usually busier.
"Usually, with no schools — our schools are closed — it would be a whole bunch of people here," Hampton said. "But I see that it isn't in there."
Beshear said there is no reason for customers or employees to be alarmed.
"For everybody who has been through that Walmart, I know it's going to make you nervous," Beshear said. "Just because you've been there doesn't mean that you have the coronavirus."
In a statement, Walmart said "upon learning about the case from health officials, we reinforced our cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from Walmart's Chief Medical Officer."
The company said the store remains open on the advice of state and local health experts.
"Walmart has followed every guideline," said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO District Health Director. "They have been at the table working hand-in-hand with us and providing every detail that we have needed to do our instigation."
Six of the patient's co-workers are now in self-isolation.
"None of those contacts are showing symptoms, so that's hopeful," Miller said.
Beshear said a second coronavirus case in Harrison County is connected to the first patient but not through the store.
And outside the Walmart, life goes on.
"I'm not scared of it," said resident Bennett Sosbe. "Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, and do all that stuff."
"I mean, if I'm gonna get it, I'm gonna get it," Hampton added.
As more testing becomes available, Beshear has issued an executive order waiving co-pays and other testing fees for those with private health insurance and for state employees.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.