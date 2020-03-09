LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local doctors say they're getting flooded with phone calls from people worried about the coronavirus.
As cases in Kentucky continue to climb, fears of getting sick have many people on high alert.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a cough, fever and shortness of breath are all symptoms of the coronavirus. But, some signs of the flu and strong allergies can overlap with those. Still, doctors say there are ways to tell the difference.
"What we don't want is having everyone that's worried about cold and flu symptoms suddenly showing up in the emergency department, trying to get tests for coronavirus and things like that," said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer of U of L Health.
Smith said influenza is still prevalent in the community, and that the flu and coronavirus would be "difficult to mistake for a common cold or allergies."
Louisville is starting to bloom, and after a mild winter, Smith said this allergy season could be rough.
"If you have allergies every year, this is about the time that allergies start to act up," he said. "You should feel similar to what you've felt in the past if you've developed allergies."
Allergy symptoms can include stuffy nose, watery eyes, head congestion, postnasal drip or a cough. Some cold or allergy sufferers could potentially run a low-grade fever.
"Anything below 100.5, that's okay. I wouldn't be too worried about things like that," said Smith. "When you start getting up to 101, 102, take some Tylenol. If (it) continues for a long period of time, call your physician or seek medical attention."
A virus, like the flu or coronavirus, will likely feel much worse.
"When you start to feel body symptoms, like aches, and a lot of fever associated with it, typically you won't see that in either an allergy patient or someone with the common cold," said Smith. "That's more indicative of something else going on."
The main symptom that sets the flu or coronavirus apart is a higher fever that doesn't break.
"If you have influenza or the coronavirus, those fevers and temperatures typically stay for a long period of time, like days," said Smith.
He said doctors can test for the flu, and if those tests are negative, they can then take next steps.
"If it does turn out to be something besides the flu, then we would screen to find out if you are at risk for being exposed to the coronavirus," he said.
Coronavirus, or COVID-19 symptoms, according to the CDC:
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Seasonal allergy symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic:
- Runny nose and nasal congestion
- Watery, itchy, red eyes
- Sneezing
- Cough
- Itchy nose, roof of mouth or throat
- Postnasal drip
- Fatigue
Flu symptoms, which often come on suddenly, according to the CDC:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
