CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WDRB) — Sunny weather, friendly smiles and welcoming storefronts were the hallmarks of a pleasant Saturday afternoon in Cynthiana, the county seat of Harrison County, Kentucky. But there's also some worry: an uncomfortable reality that's not the talk of the town.
Kentucky officials said earlier in the day that the state's first patient with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus lives in Harrison County.
Stanley Lemons, a Harrison County magistrate who runs an antique store in Cynthiana's town square, said the news is shocking.
"Because there's not a lot of people coming, necessarily to Cynthiana or going out," he said. "I hope the person who has it gets well soon."
Although Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the patient's serious condition is improving, he also said more cases are expected in the commonwealth — particularly in Harrison County.
State officials can't yet specify the patient's travel history or who else may have been exposed.
"It's our belief, based on the information that we have now, that we will see some more cases," Beshear said. "We will get through this, even though we will see other cases. We will get through this."
Beshear recommended officials in Harrison County close school for at least part of next week. He wants nursing homes to close to visitors and advised citizens to avoid public gatherings and call out from work if sick.
"But with all of that, we are not advising the closing of any business," Beshear said. "What we are suggesting is engaging in social distancing and trying to stay about 6 feet apart and then practicing good hygiene — practicing really, really good hygiene: washing your hands, washing them well, washing them a whole lot more than you might have a month ago."
Cynthiana Mayor James Smith, who is also a pastor, said his city shouldn't panic.
"I woke up this morning and went to one of our local restaurants here and had me a waffle," Smith said. "Tonight, I'll probably be at the theater and I'll go to church in the morning — still going to do that — but, you know, I will wash my hands probably a little bit more than I usually do.
"I'm telling everybody I meet that one of the most common commands in the Bible is, 'Don't be afraid,'" he added.
Meanwhile, Beshear said the state does have enough resources to tackle the case in Harrison County and any others that pop up in the commonwealth.
"Whatever Harrison County needs right now, we're going to provide it," he said.
