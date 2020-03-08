LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The first patient with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County is being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, according to a news release.
The hospital announced Sunday that the patient was tested for COVID-19 after arriving with respiratory symptoms. The hospital was notified Sunday of the positive test results. Norton Healthcare could not release when the patient arrived to the hospital.
The hospital said they are working closely with the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer.
"Employees and others who may have come into contact with the patient in our care have been identified and are being contacted and evaluated," the news release said.
Norton Healthcare said they "will continue to monitor this patient and take the necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus."
The hospital said it will continue to operate as normal.
"All Norton Healthcare hospitals and clinics continually perform terminal cleansing using anti-microbial disinfectant on all surfaces in both clinical and public spaces to ensure a safe environment on behalf of patients, caregivers, and the community," the hospital said in a statement.
