LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is taking appropriate steps to keep citizens safe after Kentucky's governor confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County.
"Unfortunately, we knew it was just a matter of time before the virus came to our city, as it has to many cities around America," said Fischer, who did not provide any details on the individual who tested positive in the county or how they may have contracted the virus.
Fischer and Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Louisville Health and Wellness, addressed the media not long after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 during a Facebook Live news conference Sunday evening. The other two new positive cases were in Fayette and Harrison counties. All three new patients are in isolation, according to Beshear, but the governor provided no further information about the individuals Sunday evening.
Fischer and Moyer did not disclose whether or not the Jefferson County patient is being treated in a hospital, "to let our teams effectively do their jobs," Moyer said.
The majority of people affected by the coronavirus have experienced mild symptoms and have recovered, Moyer added. Because those over 60 years old and those with "underlying chronic medical conditions" are the most at risk to contract the virus, Louisville Health and Wellness advised senior citizens to practice extreme caution and avoid "densely populated community events" as well as contact with people who are sick with colds or viruses. Moyer recommended local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to limit visitors, as well.
Fischer said he will join Beshear for a news conference at 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Kentucky Capitol, where more updates will be provided about the three new patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Moyer and Chief of Public Services Amy Hess will meet with senior officials in Louisville Metro Government to review protocols and procedures in the event of a community outbreak. The protocols and procedures could affect city employees and city facilities such as jails, libraries, community centers and other public spaces. An additional briefing will be held at 11:45 a.m. Monday, where Fischer and other city officials — including representatives from Jefferson County Public Schools, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth's office, the University of Louisville and others from the community — will provide updates on the protocol.
The media will be briefed everyday, as needed, "to provide updates and guidance" on the status of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Fischer said.
"We're going to continue to communicate aggressively and transparently with you all (and) continue to communicate the best medical advice," he added. "We all have a role to play in this, so keep yourself healthy and keep others healthy, as well. Everybody can help out with this, and our community will get through this."
Twenty-one people in the commonwealth have been tested as of Sunday evening, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The state's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday afternoon. That patient is from Harrison County and was not screened for the virus on two occasions because they did not meet the state's screening criteria. Beshear said Saturday that the patient is being treated in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
