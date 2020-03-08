LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth, including one in Jefferson County.
Beshear made the announcement during a Facebook Live on Sunday afternoon. The other new confirmed cases of the virus are in Fayette and Harrison counties, Beshear said.
"We expected cases in these counties," Beshear said. "It was going to happen, and, folks, we're going to have more positive tests that come back.
"As long as we are ready, as long as we are working together and as long as we all remain calm, we're gonna be OK."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will be holding a brief news conference at 7 p.m. Sunday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Louisville, according to a news release. Stay tuned to WDRB.com for a livestream of Fischer's comments.
All three new patients are in isolation, according to Beshear. No further information was provided about the cases at this time, "because this is that new," Beshear said.
"Our epidemiologists are hard at work, but let me tell you that we are ready for this," added Beshear, who said state health officials have been in contact with authorities in Louisville, Lexington and Harrison County.
"We have been preparing with every minute that we have to make sure that we can respond and respond appropriately," Beshear said.
Twenty-one people have been tested as of Sunday evening, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Beshear confirmed the state's first case of the virus and declared a state of emergency Friday. That patient is from Harrison County and was not screened for the virus on two occasions because they did not meet the state's screening criteria.
More updates will be provided during a news conference at 8:45 a.m. Monday in Frankfort, Kentucky, Beshear said.
For now, the governor said the best way to protect yourself and your family from the virus is to practice good hygiene and to refrain from going to work if you feel sick. If you children are sick, hold them out of school.
Beshear also advised senior citizens and anyone with lung, kidney or heart disease to avoid large crowds.
"We as a state are going to get to the other side of this," Beshear said. "Let's make sure that we keep our compassion for others as we go through this. Let's make sure we check on each other, and we're gonna be alright."
Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the district has been in contact with health officials and will provide more information to the community as it becomes available.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
