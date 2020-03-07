LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The first patient with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky was not screened for the virus on two occasions because they did not meet the state's screening criteria, according to a statement released by Harrison Memorial Hospital.
The patient, who "presented flu-like symptoms," first visited Harrison Memorial in Cynthiana, Kentucky. During the first visit, they were treated for the flu, and did not meet the Kentucky Department of Public Health's health screening criteria for COVID-19, according to the the hospital.
When the patient's symptoms continued, they returned to the hospital again. During the second visit, further tests were completed, and the Kentucky Department of Public Health determined the patient did not qualify for testing again, according to the hospital's statement.
"Despite the patient not meeting COVID-19 screening criteria, HMH clinicians made the determination to admit the patient to the hospital due to the patient’s condition and was admitted into a negative pressure isolation room," the hospital said in the statement.
Once Harrison Memorial Hospital learned of the confirmed case, they said they contacted the public health commissioner and Center for Disease Control (CDC) representatives to "discuss cautionary measures for patients and staff."
The patient is now being treated at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, and is improving, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Harrison Memorial Hospital said that any staff members who had contact with the patient will follow the CDC recommendation of a 14-day quarantine.
"HMH would like to stress that we have not had a staff member with symptoms, and we are taking precaution to ensure patient safety," the hospital said in a statement. "If after the 14-day period, they remain healthy, these employees are allowed to return to work and normal activities."
Harrison Memorial Hospital advises the public to follow these recommendations
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds
- Sneeze and cough into your elbow
- If you do not feel well, stay home, drink fluids and rest
- If systems persist such as high fever, sore throat, coughing and shortness of breath, seek medical attention
The state also has a hotline number to call with coronavirus questions: 1-800-722-5725.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky town home to state's first coronavirus case trying not to panic
- VIDEO | Kentucky governor issues recommendations for Harrison County to prevent spread of coronavirus
- Kentucky governor confirms first case of coronavirus
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.