LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The principal of Louisville Male High School said school staff are investigating a video that surfaced purportedly showing a teacher using "inappropriate and racially insensitive language" in the classroom.
The admission came in a letter, dated May 26, from Dr. William Foster, the principal at Male.
"It came to our attention that a video has surfaced involving a teacher at our school," Foster said. "Its contents include the teacher using inappropriate and racially insensitive language. We are taking this matter seriously. I want to assure you that we are reviewing this matter, and following JCPS policies and procedures in that process."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.