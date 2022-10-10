LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will host its Showcase of Schools in downtown Louisville this weekend.
The 2023-24 school year will be the first under the district's new School Choice Plan, also known as the Student Assignment Plan, which alters how students are assigned to schools.
District officials said the event is especially important for families with students entering kindergarten, sixth or ninth grade "because their 'home school' boundary may have changed or they may have more options."
The district approved the plan at the beginning of the summer in a 7-0 vote. It will give students in Louisville's west end the opportunity to go to school closer to home for the first time in decades. It will also change boundary lines in the district.
The Showcase of Schools allows parents to talk with principals and staff and ask questions about their schools as they make decisions for the upcoming school year. Every JCPS school will have representation at the showcase.
The showcase is being held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Exhibition Halls A and B on the second floor.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.