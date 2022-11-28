LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The deadline to fill out school choice applications is just over three weeks away for Jefferson County Public Schools, but the district is still waiting for several hundred applicants.
Not everyone needs to fill out an application. It applies to students who currently live in the choice zone and will enter sixth or ninth grade in the 2023-24 school year.
Families need to choose if their student will attend school close to home, or far away.
For the first time, Torrace Lowe can send her great-granddaughter down the street for school.
The Lowes live in west Louisville, which is part of the new choice zone.
Students in the choice zone are given the option to attend school close to home, also known as their reside school, or attend school from a select list of elementary and middle schools, and one high school, based off their address in the choice zone.
"I was excited knowing they were going to start out sixth grade only, by the time she got to seventh and they open that middle school up, she'll be ready," Lowe said.
The location for the new west end middle school has not been decided. Students will spend the 2023-24 school year in a temporary space.
Students living in the choice zone who are entering sixth or ninth grade make up roughly 1,800 students combined. JCPS says they're still waiting on several hundred applications as the Dec. 16 deadline approaches.
"There is no default school, so if you do not apply for your child you're going to get called by the school choice team," said Carolyn Callahan, chief of communications for JCPS.
If your student is not an incoming sixth or ninth grade student and lives in the choice zone, you will continue on in your current school.
Incoming kindergarteners who live anywhere in the JCPS district will need to complete an application.
Students anywhere in the district can apply for a magnet school, magnet program, or Academies of Louisville next school year.
"I think some families think, 'oh my gosh, this is a really difficult process,' and we want everyone to know we have folks who can help you," Callahan said. "The school choice team is always available, you can call them."
For students who do not live in the choice zone and want to attend a school other than their reside, a magnet school, or Academies of Louisville, can apply for a transfer in the spring. Transfer acceptance is based on capacity at a desired school and acceptance is not guaranteed. Priority for transfers is given to applicants whose older sibling already attends the school.
Applications can be found online, by clicking here.
JCPS will host an application pop-up workshop on Tuesday. It will be held at the JCPS Shawnee Satellite Office on 4018 West Market St. from 6-8 p.m. Families can stop in to ask questions and receive help completing their application.
