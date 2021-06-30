LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several opponents to critical race theory were kicked out of a Jefferson County Board of Education work session last week, the district's leader is now heading to Frankfort to talk to lawmakers about it.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Mary Pollio is scheduled to testify in front of education committee lawmakers from the Kentucky House and Senate next week.
"I was disappointed in some of the language and words that I heard, some of the signs that I saw, hoping that as a community we have gone past that," Pollio said.
Critical Race Theory is described as a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil right eras of the 1960s.
JCPS board member Corrie Shull, who represents District 6, said that CRT is not in the curriculum, but some parents questioned that chanting phrases like "All kids matter."
Pollio said he does not expect the debate over critical race theory to die down.
On Wednesday, he said he anticipates an even bigger response from both sides the next time the school board meets.
"I'm very concerned that the focus on this critical race theory that racial equity is now falling under that umbrella and opponents are using racially equity as a part of critical race theory, Pollio said.
"Racial equity is providing students what they need to be successful — we will never eliminate the achievement gap unless we have an intense focus on racial equity."
The district has a black history course called “Developing Black Historical Consciousness." Mentions of critical race theory were removed from outlines of the new elective course in May as debate around the academic concept intensified, according to The Courier Journal.
