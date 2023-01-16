LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is scheduled to hold vaccination clinics where students can receive several vaccines, including the measles vaccine.
According to a statement from the school district, the CDC has informed Louisville health officials that the area may be at risk for a measles outbreak after a recent outbreak occurred in Ohio.
As a result, JCPS will host the first of several vaccination clinics on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 a.m. at Iroquois High School.
Students will have the opportunity to receive the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine.
Additional vaccination clinics will be held at Marion C. Moore School on Wednesday, Jan. 25; Newcomer Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 31; and Fern Creek High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7. All of the clinics will begin at 8 a.m.
