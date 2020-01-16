LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after Jefferson County Public Schools launched its apprenticeship program, the district is celebrating the program's expansion throughout Kentucky.
According to a news release, JCPS officials joined with city and business partners on Thursday to recognize the district's leadership role in the program.
"Apprenticeships offer hands-on learning, which is the most effective way for students to see the relevance of what they're learning in school, grow more confident and get excited about ways they can apply themselves," said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, in a statement. "They gain a vision of what it would really look like to have a career in the field they're exploring."
The benefits aren't just limited to students, Pollio said, pointing to the advantages to employers.
"What would it look like if you didn't have to scramble to fill openings?" he asked the business leaders present. "What could you do with an additional 10 people on your staff right now to help take your business to the next level? You're investing in a future where the pool of potential talent for your organization is larger."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also praised the program as a bridge between students and employers.
"Connecting our young people to businesses here in the city is an important step in helping our students find their career passion and some of the initial training that hopefully leads to them becoming contributing members of our workforce," Mayor Fischer said, in a statement. "The Academies of Louisville and apprenticeships are vital to this work, and we're calling on our business community to get involved, so more students can reap the rewards of hands-on experience."
Apprenticeship 502, a partnership between JCPS, Jefferson Community and Technical College, KentuckianaWorks, Greater Louisville Inc. and the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, was recently selected as one of nine out of 220 applicants to receive a Partnership for Advancing Youth Apprenticeship (PAYA) grant from New America.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.