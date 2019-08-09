LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Here's a reason you might want to consider studying science: It could really pay off.
Thanks to a $900,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health, a new program will offer support, both financial and mentoring, for underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students enrolled in two-year science degree programs at Jefferson Community and Technical College.
The program, called U of L Bridges to Baccalaureate (ULBB), will support eight JCTC freshman this school year and 16 students over the coming years. ULBB offers a reduced class rate and opportunities to earn a salary while conducting summer research.
Students in the program must also complete a four-year degree at the University of Louisville in a biomedical or health-related field.
