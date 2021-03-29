LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual list of parents that owe millions in child support is out in Louisville.
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell's office says it needs help tracking down parents on its annual delinquent child support list. In a release, the office says more than 3,400 parents that owe at least $3,000, and nearly 1,300 parents on the list owe at least $25,000.
More than $89 million in child support is owed in Jefferson County alone. O'Connell said children need support now more than ever. "The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all in the last year," O'Connell said. "The children of our community need support and care, now more than ever. That's why my office continues to seek that parents meet their financial responsibility to the children of Jefferson County."
This year's list of 3,467 individuals can be found online, click here.
O'Connell's office collected more than $66 million in back child support last year. There are nearly 55,000 open child support cases this year. Women make up almost 13% (446) of delinquent parents on the list compared with just over 87% (3,021) for men. The woman with the highest amount owes $72,520.43. The highest total for a man is $521,659.04.
"This list includes many who have completely disregarded their obligations to their children," O'Connell said in the release. "My staff works every day to connect kids with the child support they need and deserve. We need the community's help to find the individuals on this list as the information you share could be life changing to child in need."
Anyone with information on how to find someone on the list may call the Jefferson County Attorney's child support tip line at (502) 574-0821, go online to www.louisvilleky.gov/countyattorney or visit the office at 315 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
For 2021, names are being published only for cases with at least $3,000 in delinquent child support. Those names on the list haven't paid child support in at least six months.
