LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Clerk's Office says it will temporarily suspend in-person transactions, but will still remain operational online and over the phone.
Brick-and-mortar clerk's offices will be closed to the public until further notice due to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The offices will still offer online, mail-in and telephone services for renewals. Voter registration and legal record searches will also be available online
The Clerk's Office says motor vehicle tag renewal can be done online at JeffersonCountyClerk.com or by calling 502-569-3300. Anyone wishing to do so by mail can send it to P.O. Box 33033, Louisville, Kentucky 40232-3033. Vehicle inspections will still be done by sheriffs. In-state and out-of-state transfers, disabled placards and duplicate titles cannot be done online, over the phone or by mail.
Real estate records can be accessed online here for records from 1984 and on. There is also e-recording available for those who would rather not visit the Deed Room.
Voter registration can be updated online here or by visiting govoteky.com. Information can also be downloaded from the Secretary of State's website. Anyone who needs to contact the Jefferson County Election Center Office can call 502-574-6100.
Marriage licenses, notary oath and bonding are currently suspended until further notice. Anyone with a wedding scheduled in the next 30 days should call Professional Licenses at 502-574-5884.
