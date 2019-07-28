LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Political graffiti was found on the walls of the Jefferson County Democratic Party Headquarters on Sunday.
The party shared photos of the graffiti, which included phrases such as "TREASON DEM," "WITCH HUNT" and "RACIST AOC," on its headquarters, located at 501 Durrett Ln. in the Camp Taylor neighborhood.
The "RACIST AOC" graffiti is targeting U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York.
In a statement, the party said, "This kind of hate filled graffiti is an unfortunate symptom of today's environment where folks won't come together for honest debate and discourse. Free speech is about buying a billboard with your options, not vandalizing a building with graffiti.
Democratic Party response statement: @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/VdnGv44UkP— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 28, 2019
#Louisville Democratic headquarters graffitied Sunday. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/FiEL9qaNPl— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 28, 2019
"We are not intimidated by this act and it only serves to strengthen our resolve in standing up for true democracy."
Louisville Metro Police is investigating the incident.
