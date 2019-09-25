LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen Jefferson County firefighter will be honored at a national memorial service in October.
Capt. Richard Gossman died in August of 2018 at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer. He worked in the former McMahan Fire District for 32 years.
His career started as a volunteer firefighter until he medically retired in 2016. His cancer was believed to be related to his job as a firefighter, and his death was ruled a Line of Duty death.
Gossman is one of five Kentucky firefighters whose names will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland on Oct. 6. Those other officers include fellow McMahan firefighter Chief Joe Johnson, who died in 2016, Okolona Sgt. Jeff Kampschaefer, Buechel Capt. Charlie Riggle, and Louisville Sgt. Tim Groft. All three passed away in 2017.
