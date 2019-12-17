LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High school students putting on a concert is nothing unusual this time of year, but this one was a little different.
The Velcro Pygmies rocked the gym at Jeffersontown High School on Tuesday. The school's students may not have performed, but they did everything else.
Students organized the concert, called "Lights Out J'town!" and designed and made marketing materials to promote it.
The band's lead singer, Cameron Flener, is a graduate of the school and started a program called Reach and Teach.
In the program, students learn about everything that goes into putting on a concert — from promotion, to making shirts and selling tickets.
"It doesn't matter what position you go into ... communication, sales, eye contact, hand shaking, being able to speak without going 'um, um, um,' those types of things," Flener said.
The concert raised $2,800, half of which will go to fight pediatric cancer. The rest of the money will go to the high school's business and health science program.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.