LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An unusual fashion show kicked off some of Jeffersonville's upcoming public arts events.
Jeffersonville Public Art Commission hosted a community kickoff party to celebrate programming for 2022. The Jeffersonville High School band performed as American Smokehouse Stadium provided food.
"There's just a really special collaboration when artists get to work with organizations that are doing really important work in the community," Emily Dippie, Public Art Administrator, said.
Amplify the Arts Party featured miniature horses who were dolled up and trotted out in front of a crowd. The horses wore designs created by local artist Tammy Burke.
Each outfit was meant to represent some of Jeffersonville's upcoming arts programs like Shakespeare in the Park or the Mural Festival.
The horses were from Opening Gates, a nonprofit that provides equine-assisted therapy.
One of its programs, Spreading Joy, involves horses dressing up. The group participated in the public arts themed fashion show on Saturday.
"The main goal is to put smiles on faces and when the crowd sees the miniature horses in these costumes, I don't think there will be a face that does not have a smile on it," Shara Wiesenauer, president of Opening Gates, said.
After the show, attendees were allowed to take pictures with the miniature horses in costumes in exchange for a donation to Opening Gates.
