LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas.
For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition.
"After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said.
This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others. Miller was already out looking for trees at Martin's Christmas Tree Lot in Jeffersonville. The lot has been a holiday staple for 54 years.
"I've seen some trees here that are very cool and very nice," Miller said.
The owner, John Martin, says they started keeping the lot open on Thanksgiving Day about five years ago -- and it's proven to be a popular day. He ordered more trees this year after completely selling out the last two years.
Martin says he did raise some tree prices about $5, particularly for large trees, in an effort to make up for increased shipping costs.
But that hasn't deterred his customers.
"It's going great," Martin said. "I think people are shopping a lot earlier. We opened the 19th, and today's the 24th. I think we've sold more trees at this point in time than we did last year."
Martin suggests people should tree shop sooner rather than later if they want a good selection to choose from this year.
