LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the frigid temperatures our area has been experiencing, some might be tempted to walk on frozen ponds or lakes.
First responders are warning against that, however, because it's very dangerous.
STAY OFF THE ICE. Ponds are freezing over in our area, but it's too dangerous & thin to walk on. #JeffFire trained on ice rescue techniques this week. These are skills that we hope not to use. @WDRBNews @WHAS11 @WLKY @wave3news @newsandtribune pic.twitter.com/xmD2Cvdx6o— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) February 17, 2021
Firefighters in Jeffersonville, Indiana, took advantage of the winter storm by holding ice rescue training earlier this week. In a tweet, the fire department said it hopes crew members never have to use those skills.
Even if the ice looks safe to walk on, chances are it's too thin and you will fall through, the fire department said.
