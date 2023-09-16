LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville firefighter has been named Indiana Firefighter of the Year.
Andrew Conlen was awarded the distinction by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association during the Indiana Emergency Response Conference this weekend. Conlen has been with the Jeffersonville Fire Department since 2016.
He's also a member of Indiana Taskforce 1, which travels across the country to help communities impacted by natural disasters. Conlen is known for his leadership, drive to train and service to those in need.
