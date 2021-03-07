JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Now that many students are heading back into classrooms, a southern Indiana library has been given the green light to reopen. Parents said it’s not a moment too soon.
Phones are finally ringing again, and books are being checked out. Just a few days ago, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library reopened its doors at 211 E Court Ave. for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.
"It saves me so much money. I am thrilled it’s back open," said Ceara Johnson, who would often bring her two daughters to the library before the pandemic. "As a parent, it was very hard for me to find books, because I had to go buy them order them online, and they didn't have a lot of selections."
The library's director, David Seckman, said it's great to see the kids back reading and to have resources available for adults.
"It's kind of like seeing an old friend you haven't seen in a while," he said, "so it's really fantastic to see that."
But the books, DVDs and music are not the only items that sat without attention. The library's Makerspace is now back in business after being shut down just weeks after it opened in 2020.
The Makerspace is where tech lovers can get their fill. The library's website says the goal of the space is to allow patrons "to interact with tools and technology they may not otherwise encounter, and to be a space where people can gather, create, invent, and learn."
the Makerspace includes a 3D printer, a vinyl cutter and a laser cutter. The three machines require patrons complete a free one-hour training course before using, but those who do so will be allowed to use the machines for no charge except the cost of materials.
"While school was all virtual, (a student) needed to have a one-on-one session with their band teacher and so they could come in here and do a session with them," said Allison Fredrickson, the library’s technology services director.
This small-town library offers big-city technology and is excited to finally share it with the public. The books, of course, will always be there, too.
"I am just so glad it’s open again," Johnson said.
