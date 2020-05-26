JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore cut the ribbon Tuesday for the new Chapel Lake Park off New Chapel Road.
Moore said when he drove into the park and saw the sign, he got goosebumps. The city has been planning and working for nearly two years on this park, now the largest of the city’s 35 parks. And it is the only city park to include a lake.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had the opportunity to do something like this. It just feels good to get out and cut ribbon," Moore said. “DNR is going to stock this 5-acre lake this fall. I wanted to make sure there’d be some good fishing here.”
The park has nearly 2 miles of paved trails, and crews are finishing up another mile and a half of grass trails. They were also restoring the creek bed but had to take a break during the winter. That work will start up again in the summer and could be finished in September.
“This was just a cow pasture with a lot of rock,” Moore said. “We have converted this into just an incredible family park now. And it’s different from some of the other city parks.”
The playground will remain closed off until Gov. Eric Holcomb opens them back up for the entire state. The water fountains are also shut off.
The pavilion is open for anyone enjoying the park. It is also available to rent for $60 per hour for anyone liking to hold an event. The space holds 50-60 people and has male and female restroom, which are cleaned multiple times each day.
The majority of the property was donated to the city by the River Ridge Authority, and some was donated by the Jeffersonville Waste Water Department. The entire project, including the donated land, is valued at $4.3 million. Moore said the city’s contribution was paid for mostly with funding from the new businesses that come set up in Jeffersonville over the last seven years, not with taxpayer dollars.
