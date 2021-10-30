LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot after an altercation at an apartment complex in Jeffersonville on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Jeffersonville Police Department officers responded to the 6100 block of Lighthouse Drive around 4:20 p.m. on the report of a shooting, according to Detective Josh Schiller.
When officers arrived, they found a male, who had been shot in the "upper torso" at the Lighthouse Apartments off Middle Road.
The male, whose age is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he remains in stable condition, Schiller said.
Police say the suspect who allegedly shot the male remained on scene and was arrested. His name and charges were not immediately known.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. Al Rights Reserved.