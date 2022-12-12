LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police arrested two suspects in connection with an October homicide.
Le’Shawndre T. Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, both from Louisville, are facing several charges in the death of La’Aundra Owens, of Louisville.
Around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Owens was found shot to death in a car on Paddle Wheel Court, near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments. Police described the crime at the time as a "deliberate act," adding that the vehicle was "the focus of the shooting" and that someone else jumped out of the vehicle just before the gunshots were fired. The other person was not hurt and was later interviewed by police.
Osborne and Parr are now charged with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and auto theft.
The Jeffersonville Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Indiana State Police, Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Division, Fugitive Unit, Violent Crime Unit, LMPD Swat, and the 2nd and 3rd Division detectives and patrol.
A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, where police are expected to give more details. You can watch it live here.
This story will be updated.
