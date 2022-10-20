JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have now identified a woman who died after she was shot to death in Jeffersonville earlier this week.
According to Clark County Coroner Billy Scott, that woman has been identified as La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville.
The Jeffersonville Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. off Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments.
"Patrol officers located a victim, who was fatally injured resulting from the reported shooting," police said in a statement.
We are on scene at the Hallmark Apartments in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Police confirm a person was shot and killed. Family members here say the victim was a woman in her 30s. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/gVBvEoW7cz— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) October 17, 2022
In a news release Thursday, police said Owens was found dead inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Police said the vehicle was "the focus of the shooting" and that someone else jumped out of the vehicle just before the gunshots were fired.
Jeffersonville Police said that other person was not injured and has been interviewed by police.
"This was a directed hit on the vehicle that was there at the apartment complex with the two occupants. We believe it was an intended target towards that vehicle," said Jeffersonville Police Detective Sgt. Samuel Moss.
Moss said approximately 30 rounds were fired.
Police had the crime scene blocked off for several hours Monday as the investigation began.
"This wasn't something random," said Moss. "I want to be clear about that. We don't believe this was a random shooting or anything of that nature. This was a deliberate act."
Still, neighbors told WDRB News on Thursday that they have concerns for their safety. One woman who lives down the road in a condo said as much as she likes the area and her neighbors, she's recently started thinking about moving somewhere else.
"I'm not really scared but with everything that's happened, this has been the third incident in the last year, so it's really got me weighing my options," said Rhonda Calvert.
Calvert said she's talked to other neighbors as well.
"You do think about it. If there's anything else that happens, I don't know, I may seriously consider selling. I hate to do it," she said.
To date, police have not arrested anyone for the deadly shooting, but Thursday, investigators revealed information about a vehicle believed to possibly be connected to the case.
"There was a vehicle yesterday (Wednesday) that was stopped and seized by the Jeffersonville Police Department. We do believe it to be the suspect vehicle used in our homicide investigation," said Moss. "There were two occupants that were in that vehicle. Both of those individuals were interviewed, brought back to the police station and interviewed. There was one of those occupants who was arrested and charged, however those offenses were unrelated to the homicide investigation."
The homicide investigation is ongoing. Police say no one else was injured.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or Dispatch Center at (812) 283-6633.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.