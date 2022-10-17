JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting left one person dead Monday morning at a Jeffersonville apartment complex.
According to a written statement from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. off Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments.
"Patrol officers located a victim, who was fatally injured resulting from the reported shooting," the statement read.
We are on scene at the Hallmark Apartments in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Police confirm a person was shot and killed. Family members here say the victim was a woman in her 30s. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/gVBvEoW7cz— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) October 17, 2022
Investigators from both the Jeffersonville Police Department and Indiana State Police were on the scene Monday conducting a homicide investigation. A large section of the complex was blocked off with crime tape for at least five hours.
According to photos from the scene there were at least 20 evidence markers on the ground.
During the investigation Monday, a K-9 was brought to the scene and at least two cars were towed away.
Jeffersonville Police have not said if there are any suspects.
A man who lives nearby said he heard noises outside Monday morning and walked out to find an area of the Hallmark Apartments had turned into an active crime scene.
"Recently in the last couple months, we've had a couple incidents. This today is the most shocking one. I'm kind of concerned, my family, our neighbors, we talk about what we can do to prevent this, or, should we leave? Or what's going on? We need answers on how to make it more safe for everyone and people feel comfortable moving around this area," said Naeim Torkian, who said he lives just down the road.
He said he's concerned after hearing about this shooting.
"I'm just a neighbor walking through. I have no information. But I don't want to live in this type of fear," he said.
Torkian said he knows the victim's family and was seen speaking with them at the scene Monday.
"I used to work with them. Super nice family, super friendly family, they're just a hard working family," he said.
The victim's identity has not been released.
WDRB News is still working to learn more information about what happened in this shooting. In a release from Jeffersonville Police, it reads: "There will be more information to follow regarding this Homicide Investigation in Jeffersonville."
