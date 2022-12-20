LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up.
It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
Sunday night, Deputy Chief Michael McVoy started getting a slew of messages and calls.
"I saw a screenshot sent to me that the only, the only sentence was 'Shooting at movie theater in Jeff just now,' in all caps," McVoy said.
With social media posts causing panic, McVoy felt compelled to make his own post, sharing the truth.
"Obviously, it's social media. Once it's out there, it's out there," he said. "It was just a simple misunderstanding that, unfortunately, caused people to be alarmed."
In reality, McVoy said a kid at the Xscape Theater in Jeffersonville accidentally went out the wrong door after going to the restroom, locking herself out. She began knocking on doors to get back in, but some people inside thought the banging was gunshots and called 911.
McVoy says that presumption was understandable, and commends the theater for following its security protocols.
"Unfortunately, we've had that problem and issues in facilities like that across this country over many years," said McVoy. "I think it's a good learning lesson to take a step back and breathe and think about (it) before you hit send, or before you hit post," McVoy said.
The officer ended his post by calling for people to let police share information about these types of incidents to ensure it is factual.
"That's a very touchy situation for any police department," said St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson.
St. Matthews Police have had their own experience with social media rumors creating chaos.
"You want that information out as quickly as possible, however, you want to make sure you're getting the accurate information out," Wilkerson said. "Use your best judgement. Don't jump to conclusions. Please don't spread the rumor, find out for yourself what it is first, then put that information out. Because then, at that point, all we're doing is spreading rumors and not fact."
Departments on both sides of the Ohio River agree, social media can be a great tool when used responsibly.
"Let's think about 'What am I about to post, is it opinionated? And is it going to cause more panic and alarm, is (it) going to be helpful?' I think that's the main lesson for everyone," said McVoy.
