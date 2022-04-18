LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since Thursday.
Aubrey Hatfield was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Jeffersonville wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Police believe she is in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Hatfield's whereabouts is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633 or 911.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.