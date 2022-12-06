JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront.
Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal.
The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals.
Ford Miles, who has lived on Jeffersonville's riverfront for more than four decades, said he experienced a first last weekend.
"I looked out and I saw something bobbing in the river," he said. "I think it was last Sunday."
That's when he saw something he'd never seen before, right outside his front door.
"Finally, they turned around, and I saw the motor on the back of it," he said. "So then, I realized it was some camouflage boat for hunting."
Jeffersonville City Councilman Bill Burns said something needs to be done. He said several residents have made complaints and shared pictures.
"A gentleman downtown here made a complaint. ...," Burns said. "He was out walking his dogs and he heard the gunshots that went off, and his dogs kind of got scared. So that's what alerted the homeowner."
Burns said it's more than just a homeowner issue. Pedestrians are also at risk.
"The concern is the residential and the people that visit and the walking bridges right there," he said. "You know, hunters are pretty responsible people. But, you know, accidents do happen."
Although the area has both commercial and residential zoning, city officials aren't sure if the hunters are breaking the law.
"Well, we haven't done a lot of research," Burns said. "But based on what we have seen, it's not illegal."
Council members have asked the city attorney to investigate the rules and regulations of duck hunting on the river.
"We obviously don't want to impede their rights to hunt or anything," he said. "But we just would like for them to be a little more friendly and not be right in the middle of downtown."
Miles said he's not overly concerned about the duck hunters but he is "curious" to find out if it's legal.
"I wouldn't think you could because of the people walking up and down the side of the river," he said.
Right now, city officials don't expect anything to happen until after the first of the year.
